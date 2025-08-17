Tamil Nadu: Train tickets for Diwali sold out within minutes

CHENNAI: Ahead of Diwali, advance reservations for special trains opened at 8 am today on the IRCTC website and at railway booking counters. Tickets across all classes were available, according to Daily Thanthi.

Within minutes, sleeper class tickets on the Pandian, Nellai and Podhigai express trains departing from Madurai, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi were sold out, with waiting lists appearing almost immediately.

As Diwali falls on October 20 (Monday) this year, most passengers are expected to travel to their hometowns on October 16 and 17 (Thursday and Friday), driving the demand for tickets.