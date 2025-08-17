Tamil Nadu tourism revenue grows 5x in 3 years

CHENNAI: The revenue of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has increased fivefold in three years, rising from Rs 49.11 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 243.31 crore in 2023-24. Officials attribute the growth to the State's rising prominence as one of India's leading tourism destinations.

According to a government release, the state recorded steady growth in both domestic and foreign tourist arrivals. Foreign tourist inflow increased from 0.14 mn in 2022 to 1.17 mn in 2023, while domestic arrivals rose from 218.58 mn to 286 mn during the same period. Globally, tourism registered an 11% increase, with 1.4 bn tourists traveling in 2024.

The release noted that Tamil Nadu's diverse tourism assets, ranging from UNESCO World Heritage monuments such as the Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur, the Shore Temple in Mamallapuram, and the Gangaikondacholapuram Temple, to natural attractions like Ooty, Kodaikanal, Yercaud, and a 1,076 km coastline, continue to draw visitors. Cultural festivals including Jallikattu, the Mamallapuram Indian Dance Festival, and the International Balloon and Kite Festivals have also made notable contributions.

The release highlighted initiatives like the Keezhadi Museum, renovation of Valluvar Kottam, development of the Hogenakkal falls area, upgrades to Courtallam, Pichavaram, and Kanniyakumari, and the ongoing construction of major libraries in Madurai, Coimbatore, and Tiruchirappalli.

Tamil Nadu has won several national and international awards, including recognition as the ‘Best State for Spiritual Tourism’ and ‘Best Tourism Villages’ awards for Keezhadi and Melkalingampatti.

The State government said these measures are part of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Policy-2023, aimed at enhancing infrastructure, increasing foreign exchange earnings, and positioning Tamil Nadu as a global tourism hub.