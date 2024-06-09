Tamil Nadu Tourism department sets social media goals to attract visitors

CHENNAI: To attract more tourists to the State, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department has set a target to reach five lakh followers on its social media besides reaching five lakh downloads of the TN Tourism App.

Currently, the Tamil Nadu tourism industry is proactively promoting its tourist destinations through social media platforms.

“Though initiatives have played a significant role in enhancing tourist awareness and attracting more visitors to the state, still there is a potential to attract more travellers,” a senior State Tourism Department official told DT Next.

Tamil Nadu Tourism’s official Facebook handle has 1.82 lakh followers; he said, “It would be increased by developing media strategies such as contests and collaborations with influential figures.”

Stating that there are around 1.52 lakh followers on their Instagram page, he said, “Through effective social media utilisation, Tamil Nadu Tourism will successfully showcase the State’s unique offerings and will establish itself as an attractive destination for travellers”.

The official said that Tamil Nadu Tourism has collaborated with ‘Story Trails’ to create a series of visually appealing and informative videos that would showcase the State’s cultural, heritage and natural treasures.

“Chennai Vizha (annual tourism programme), Jalikattu, Tamil Nadu international balloon festival and other cultural activities will be further showcased to attract the viewers in the social media,” he added.

Pointing out that the target of reaching five lakh followers on its social media and reaching five lakh downloads of TN Tourism App will be achieved within a couple of years, the official said, “ In addition, Tamil Nadu Tourism will also leverage social media’s power by live streaming some of the state’s most prominent events, such as the Indian Dance Festival and Namma Ooru Thiruvizha, on social media platforms and attract tourists.”