Tamil Nadu: Toll charges to be hiked at 40 toll plazas from April 1 midnight

CHENNAI: Toll charges at 40 plazas across Tamil Nadu will increase from midnight on April 1, 2025 in the first phase.

As per a Daily Thanthi report, three toll plazas in Chennai – Paranur, Vanagaram, and Surapet – will also see a hike in charges.

In this regard, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) issued a circular directing a toll fee hike of 5% to 10% from April 1, 2025.

The revised toll rates have been categorised into six slabs based on vehicle types.

Currently, there are 78 toll plazas across Tamil Nadu where toll fees are collected. As per the standard procedure, toll charges are revised every April for national highways built in 1992 and every September for roads constructed in 2008.

The increase in toll fees is expected to impact commuters and transporters using the state's highways.