Tamil Nadu to upgrade 66 sub-registrar offices, says Minister P Moorthy

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced a comprehensive plan to modernise Sub-Registrar offices across the state, with an allocation of Rs 100 crore in the fiscal year 2025-26, to enhance public-facing infrastructure and streamline service delivery.

Making the announcement during the debate on demands for grants in the Assembly, Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthy said the initiative aims to provide air-conditioned halls, improved seating arrangements, and Wi-Fi connectivity in 66 Sub-Registrar offices to improve the experience for the public.

"The Adyar Sub-Registrar office has already been upgraded with modern amenities. This model will now be replicated in other offices to ensure uniform service standards, " he stated.

"New buildings will be constructed to replace those currently housed in rented premises or structures over 100 years old. Overburdened SR offices such as the Kundrathur office in South Chennai will be split into three units, while the Periyanayakkanpalayam office in Coimbatore North will be bifurcated. Similar restructuring is planned for Papparapatti (Dharmapuri), Jamunamarathur (Tiruvannamalai), and Kallakurichi, " he informed.

Further, Pachchalur village will be realigned from the Kodaikanal Sub-Registrar jurisdiction to the Chhatirapatti office in Palani, he noted.

Moorthy emphasised Tamil Nadu's leadership in registration efficiency, noting that 89% of documents were returned on the same day of registration last year.

"Other states such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana continue to study and appreciate Tamil Nadu's pioneering registration systems," he added.