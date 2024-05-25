Tamil Nadu to seek approval for six new government medical colleges from National Medical Commission

CHENNAI: The state health department will apply to the National Medical Commission to approve the establishment of the six new government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.

The new medical colleges are planned to be established in Tenkasi, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Arakkonam, Ranipet and Tirupattur.

Earlier this month, senior officials of the state health department, under the supervision of Additional Chief Secretary (Health) discussed the NMC norms for establishing the new Medical College hospitals, service delivery details of the six government headquarters hospitals proposed for converting to new medical colleges and its status of land availability.

Health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Friday, told DT Next that "Tamil Nadu will apply for the approval of new six medical colleges to the National Medical Commission when the window for the same is opened."

Based on the discussion, it was decided to establish the new medical college hospitals in a phased manner through Centrally Sponsored Schemes for "Establishment of new Medical College attached with existing district or referral hospital" through the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana scheme for the upgradation of government medical colleges by construction of super specialty blocks, sources said.

In the phase one, the medical colleges will be set up in Mayiladuthurai, Tirupattur, and Tenkasi. In phase two, the medical colleges will be in Perambalur, Arakkonam, and Ranipet. After the approval, 25 acres of land will be identified for the establishment of new medical colleges in the respective districts.

The Directorate of Medical Education will also look into the details of equipment available and man powe existing in the government district headquarters hospitals, sources added.