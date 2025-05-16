Tamil Nadu to see rain in coming days; no heatwave this year, says weather blogger Pradeep John

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is set to witness increased rainfall in the coming days starting from May 16.

According to weather blogger Pradeep John, popularly known as the Tamil Nadu Weatherman on social media, the summer season is effectively ending.

In a social media post, he said that chances of rain will rise across North Tamil Nadu, including Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai and Chengalpattu (KTCC) regions, starting from May 16.

Calling it one of the most unique years, John pointed out that Tamil Nadu has experienced no heatwave so far in 2025. Notably, Chennai has not touched 40°C even once this May, similar to the years 2022, 2018, and 2004 a rare trend over the past 25 years, said a Maalaimalar report.

He further said that the unusual early formation of an east-west shear zone, a weather pattern is typically seen at the end of May or in early June, however this year, it has appeared in mid-May for the first time.

This development is expected to trigger low-pressure systems in both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal by the end of the month, with the Arabian Sea system likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 10 days.

Rain is likely today in several districts including Krishnagiri, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Puducherry, Villupuram, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, and Erode. Heavy rains are also expected in Bengaluru.

John also noted that although the intense heat is over, the temperatures will not drop to winter levels.

Instead, May temperatures are expected to remain below the seasonal average, offering a cooler end to the summer season.