Tamil Nadu to roll out shipbuilding policy; Rs 5,200 crore cluster planned in Thoothukudi

The policy is expected to provide a comprehensive framework to promote infrastructure creation, private participation, and global partnerships in the sector.

As part of this ambitious initiative, SIPCOT, in association with the VO Chidambaranar (VOC) Port Authority, will establish a dedicated shipbuilding cluster at Thoothukudi at an estimated cost of Rs 5,200 crore through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). The cluster is envisioned as a industrial ecosystem catering to shipbuilding, ship repair, and allied marine industries.