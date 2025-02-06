Tamil Nadu to partner with industries to offer high-tech courses

CHENNAI: Students and youths interested in pursuing high-end technical courses, including IT, Electronics and Animation, will now get to study these emerging domain programmes as the Tamil Nadu government has decided to set up Centre of Excellence (COE) training centres to introduce these courses.

Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), under the Special Programme Implementation Department, will partner with industry players to provide training to students. The COE will provide three emerging courses in information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services, electronics system design and manufacturing and animation, visual effects, gaming and comics and extended reality.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that a COE’s goal is to impart high-level skills to meet the current and future demands, fostering innovation and driving economic growth.

"The TNSDC has already started looking for industry partners", he said, adding "the selected industry partner would provide state-of-the-art training infrastructure, which would be equipped with advanced equipment, laboratories, and workshops for hands-on training and real-time training."

With regard to the appointment of highly qualified industry experts and trainers in the COE, he said, "They (industry partners) will provide continuous professional development for trainers to stay updated on the latest trends and technologies.”

Stating there would be a comprehensive curriculum focusing on core skill sets in advanced technologies, besides emphasising on both theoretical knowledge and practical skills, the official said the training programme will be designed jointly by the TNSDC and COE partner. "The service provider setting up the COE will provide the cost estimate of training per student, which will be reimbursed by the government to the company on behalf of students. The cost will be decided on a case-to-case basis by the selection committee," he said.

"The TNSDC will mobilise eligible candidates – unemployed youth, students and teaching professionals – to be trained in batches,” he said.

The official said once the COE is operational, the TNSDC will also undertake regular monitoring of the centre and perform quarterly (once in every three months) reviews on the quality of training and post-training placements.