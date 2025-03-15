Tamil Nadu to launch high-speed rail projects and new airport

CHENNAI: The feasibility of establishing a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will be explored given Tamil Nadu's rapid economic growth and urban expansion. The initiative would be modelled on the Semi High-Speed Railway (SHR) between New Delhi and Meerut. CMRCL will conduct detailed feasibility studies for setting up an SHR system with a speed of 160 kmph on the following routes: Chennai–Chengalpattu–Tindivanam–Villupuram (167 km); Chennai–Kanchipuram–Vellore (140 km); and Coimbatore–Tiruppur–Erode–Salem (185 km)

New Rameswaram Airport

Lagging behind its neighbours Karnataka and Hyderabad, the Tamil Nadu government proposed to offer some stimulus to its aviation infrastructure by announcing the fast-tracking of Parandur near Chennai and a new airport in pilgrim town of Rameswaram. To boost tourist arrivals in south TN and promote overall development of economically backward regions, a new airport will be developed in the Rameswaram area of Ramanathapuram district. State finance minister Thangam Thennarasu also announced that work has been fast-tracked for the establishment of a new Greenfield Airport at Parandur near Chennai. Also, land acquisition worth Rs 350 cr is in progress for Salem airport.