Tamil Nadu to introduce new courses under Naan Mudhalvan scheme

Naan Mudhalvan provides free employment-linked skill development training to the youth in the age group of 18-35 years across the state, fully funded by the state government through Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC).

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that Naan Mudhalvan desires to engage industry and eminent training partners to deliver training for students pursuing Engineering, Arts and Science, Polytechnic Colleges and ITIs in the state.