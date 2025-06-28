Tamil Nadu to import high-yield carrot seeds from the US

CHENNAI: In a move aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and enhancing global market access for Tamil Nadu's farm produce, the state government has decided to import high-yield carrot seeds from the United States.

As part of an official visit to the US, State Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, MRK Panneerselvam, held a series of high-level discussions on May 23 with key agricultural stakeholders in Wisconsin.

The minister met with Rendy Romanski, Secretary, University of Wisconsin; Shala Werner, Crop Protection Manager, Bureau of Plant Industry; Julie Lasha, Executive Director, Wisconsin State Department of Agriculture; and other officials.

According to the statement issued by the state government on Friday, the discussions centred on modern technologies for pest forecasting, integrated disease management, and global marketing strategies.

The possibility of marketing Tamil Nadu farmers' produce through the Development Institute at the University of Wisconsin was also explored.

Later that day, Panneerselvam visited the state's largest agricultural farm, known for its large-scale production of potatoes, onions, carrots, and mint.

He studied advanced cultivation techniques, use of AI-powered machinery, water conservation practices, and soil health management.

The minister held detailed discussions on importing high-yield carrot seeds and adapting best practices to enhance productivity and farmers' income in Tamil Nadu.

On June 24, the minister visited Kansas State Agricultural University, where he engaged with state officials, agricultural professors, and researchers.

Key topics included pest control using AI, value addition in agri-products, pesticide application methods, and strategies for expanding agricultural exports.

Director of Horticulture and Plantation Crops P Kumaravel Pandian accompanied the minister during the visit.