Tamil Nadu to host Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu would host the Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025 at a cost of Rs 55 crore, state Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who also holds the sports portfolio, told the State Assembly on Friday.

Replying to the debate on demand for grants for the Sports and special programme implementation departments in the House, Udhayanidhi said that the Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025, conducted by the International Hockey Federation, would be held in Chennai and Madurai for Rs 55 crore.

About 72 matches would be held during the tournament, featuring 24 teams. He also announced a youth sports festival at the taluk and district level for Rs 45 crore to promote sports among youths, tap their talent and provide equal opportunity to all.

He also announced the development of Youth Sports Arena in sports complexes in all districts at Rs 19 crore. Games like Futsal and Box Cricket would be held in the arena, he added, announcing an insurance scheme for 25,000 sports persons to help recover from injuries and life loss suffered while participating in state and national-level events organised by recognised sports associations and federations.

UPCOMING PROJECTS & EVENTS

SPORTS

Rs 25 cr, eight-lane synthetic track and natural football field in Salem and Ramanathapuram

Olympic-standard 50m x 25m diving pool at the AGB complex in Velachery for World Aquatics

Rs 120 cr worth mini-stadiums in 40 more Assembly constituencies

Squash World Cup 2025 in Chennai

World eSports Championship in Chennai

Asian Surfing and Youth Sailing Championships in the State

Ironman Challenge in Chennai

DEVELOPMENT

AI-related and e-vehicle training for college students using CSR funds from Shell and Microsoft. Centres of Excellence to be established at Govt Engineering Colleges in Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Madurai under Naan Muthalvan scheme

Internship for 100 economically backward UG students at Gachon University in South Korea, Teesside University in England, Heriot–Watt University in Scotland and Chalmers University in Sweden at Rs 1.5 crore.

Curriculum Development Cell and Assessment Cell for Naan Mudhalvan scheme

Economics and Statistics Wing in the Government departments for evidence-based policy making

POVERTY ALLEVIATION

Efforts to launch Vaalnthu Kaatuvom 3.0, covering 120 taluks with Rs 1,000 crore funding with World Bank assistance

Skill training at Rs 66 crore for 42,000 rural youths

Five-zone-wise food festival of SHGs, following last year’s success in Chennai

Rs 90 crore social capital fund to 6,000 SHGs

Rs 1 crore to help SHGs undertake 50 parks’ maintenance in urban areas

100 e-autos to 100 SHGs in urban areas