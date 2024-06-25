Tamil Nadu to get break from rain from next week: Weather dept

CHENNAI: Several parts of the state to get a brief break from rainfall activity as the wind pattern is likely to change over the sea in the coming days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted that the maximum temperature is expected to increase during the daytime by two to three degree than normal from June 29.

As moderate westerlies/ southwesterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels, western ghats districts - Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Dindigul are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain for the next two days.

The rest of the state might get light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity.

As far as Chennai and neighbouring districts are concerned, the sky condition would be partly cloudy and light to moderate rain predicted during the evening or night hours for the next three days.

The rainfall might be slightly above normal than usual especially over western ghats and northern districts of Tamil Nadu.

Subsequently, the rainfall activity might reduce due to a change in wind pattern over the sea.

When there is no rain, the maximum temperature increases in the state.

So, some parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to witness a surge in temperature level by 2 to 3 degree Celsius from June 29.

However, there won't be an alarming surge like witnessed during the peak summer season.

The department has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea as squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar, adjoining south Tamil Nadu coast and Comorin area for the next two days.

Those who are in the deep sea are urged to return to the shore at the earliest.