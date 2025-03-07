Tamil Nadu to get 17 more Maragatha Pooncholais in five districts

CHENNAI: The state Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department has issued orders to create 17 Maragatha Pooncholai (village woodlots) in Dindigul, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts at Rs 4.25 crore.

A department release said that an announcement was made in the state assembly to create Maragatha Pooncholai in 100 villages. The state government has already sanctioned 83 Maragatha Pooncholais under Phase-1 and Phase-2 of the project. As of now, 75 Maragatha Pooncholais have been set up across 29 districts. Works are nearing completion in eight Pooncholais.

Each Maragatha Pooncholai has been created over an area of one hectare with facilities such as fencing, gate with entrance arch, visitors shed, walking pathways, borewell, park benches and other basic amenities, the release added.

"Native species trees such as naval, nelli, neermaruthu, badam, jackfruit, mango, etc., which will provide timber, fuel wood, fruits and fodder, have been planted in all the Pooncholais," the release stated.

Of the 17 new Pooncholais, Dindigul and Perambalur will have five and four, respectively. Kallakurichi and Tirupattur districts will have three woodlots each, and Tiruvannamalai will have two.

The government had issued an administrative sanction of Rs 25 crore for the project in August 2022. "Maragatha Pooncholai can play a vital role in providing natural resources to the local community in their vicinity while reducing biotic pressure on forest areas. It also serves as a recreation space for villagers and a place to ensure water and climate security for the villages in future," the department said.