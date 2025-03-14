Tamil Nadu to fill SS gap with own funds, hikes edu allocation by Rs 2,725 cr

CHENNAI: Amid the ongoing war of words with the Union government over sharing of due funds to the State, the Tamil Nadu government in the Budget announced that it will compensate for the pending funds from the Centre, from its own resources.

In the Assembly, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu noted that the Union government withheld the rightful funds of Rs 2,152 crore to TN, for not accepting the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which makes accepting three-language policy mandatory. The Union government has blocked the funds under the Samagra Shiksha (SS) scheme, a central and State sponsored one.

The TN government has allocated funds keeping in mind the welfare of students. Salaries of the teachers/part-time teachers will be paid from our own resources to ensure the education of government school students remains unaffected,” read the Budget document.

On the whole the School Education has been allocated Rs 46,767 crore for 2025-26, which is Rs 2,725 crore higher than last year's budget of 44,042 core.

Tech tools to good old libraries

Rs 1,000 crore for the development of essential infrastructure, including additional classrooms, science laboratories and drinking water facility in State-run schools

Upgrading computer labs in 2,000 schools at an estimated cost of Rs 160 crore

880 hi-tech labs will be upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs 56 crore

2,676 government schools will get smart classrooms at an estimated cost of Rs 65 crore

Direct recruitment of 1,721 PG teachers and 841 graduate teachers

Rs 50 crore has been allocated for scholarship to students enrolling in premier institutions in India and abroad

14 high schools will be upgraded to higher secondary schools in five remote hilly regions of the State to reduce drop out

New libraries will be established in Salem, Cuddalore and Tirunelveli with one lakh books

Mega Libraries coming up in Coimbatore and Tiruchy