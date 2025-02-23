Tamil Nadu to experience mild rainfall from February 25, says RMC

CHENNAI: As scorching heat is witnessed in various parts of Tamil Nadu with early onset of summer season, the meteorological department has predicted mild rainfall likely to occur in the State from February 25. Meanwhile, the dry weather would continue to prevail and maximum temperature would surge by two to three degree Celsius than normal for the next two days.

Due to light to moderate northeastlies / easterlies / southeasterlies prevail over the region in the lower troposheric levels, various parts of the state is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall for the next few days from Tuesday. In addition, mist / haze to prevail over isolated places of Tamil Nadu including Chennai during the early morning hours for the next two days.

According to RMC weather report in the last 24 hours, there has been no large change in the maximum temperature and it has recorded above normal by 2 degree Celsius at isolated pockets and generally near normal over elsewhere in the subdivision. Similarly, the officials have predicted, there would not be any large change in maximum temperature over Tamil Nadu, but it would slightly fall during the subsequent days due to rainfall activity. For the next 24 hours, the maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by two to three degree Celsius.

As far as Chennai and suburbs are concerned, the sky condition would be partly cloudy, and during the morning hours mist / haze to prevail for the next two days. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 32 degree Celsius - 33 degree Celsius and 23 degree Celsius - 24 degree Celsius respectively for the next two days. However, the weather officials have not forecast rainfall activity for the capital city for the next 48 hours.