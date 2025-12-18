Tamil Nadu to develop 37 model solar villages, none in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited has decided to engage a consultant for preparing Detailed Project Reports for setting up a model solar village in each district, excluding Chennai, covering a total of 37 villages, under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Through the ‘request for selection’, the TNGECL is seeking a consultant with expertise in renewable energy, particularly solar power, to analyse and recommend the most suitable solarisation methodology for the identified villages. The consultancy will assess technical, financial, regulatory and socio-economic aspects and develop a clear roadmap for effective implementation. The firm will also prepare comprehensive DPRs detailing system design, capacity, cost estimates, implementation strategy and expected outcomes of the proposed solarisation model.

The initiative is aligned with the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which aims to accelerate solar energy adoption across the country, especially in rural and semi-urban areas. The scheme aims to enhance energy security, reduce dependence on conventional power sources, and mitigate climate change, while providing free or subsidised electricity to households and promoting community participation in renewable energy generation.

The TNGECL plans to develop model solar villages to serve as a benchmark for large-scale rural solarisation. The consultant will play a key role in identifying appropriate solar technologies, assessing local energy demand and supply potential and formulating an implementation plan that ensures long-term sustainability and replicability.

According to the tender document, the study will cover assessment of solar potential and village-level energy needs, evaluation of technology options such as rooftop solar, community solar farms and hybrid solutions, analysis of financial viability and funding options, regulatory and policy considerations, socio-economic benefits, community engagement and environmental impact.

The scope of work includes planning for solar photovoltaic panels, rooftop systems, solar streetlights, pumped storage, overhead tanks and biomass plants to bridge local energy gaps.