Tamil Nadu to conduct synchronized bird census on February 14, 15

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Forest Department will conduct a synchronised terrestrial bird census across all forest divisions on February 14 and 15, 2026, to bridge data gaps during the early phase of the migratory season and strengthen baseline information on terrestrial bird populations.
According to a press release issued on Friday, the terrestrial bird census was carried out across all 38 districts, covering 1,093 terrestrial sites between March 15 and 16 last year.
A total of 401 bird species, including migratory and resident populations, were recorded, with the overall count estimated at 2.3 lakh birds.
For the 2026 exercise, the census will be conducted at a minimum of 25 locations in each forest division using the line transect method, with each transect measuring 2 km. Both direct count and acoustic survey methods will be employed to ensure comprehensive documentation of bird species across varied habitats.
The synchronised exercise is expected to generate robust scientific data to support long-term monitoring and conservation planning across the State.
The statewide census will be carried out by experienced birdwatchers, volunteers, NGO representatives, professional photographers and Forest Department officials.
The department has also invited volunteers from schools and colleges, as well as representatives of NGOs and professionals, to take part in the exercise.