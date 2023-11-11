Tamil Nadu to conduct 1,000 special fever camps: Ma Su

CHENNAI: In an effort to combat the spread of monsoon-related illnesses, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday that the State government had decided to conduct special fever camps in the monsoon and planned to conduct 1,000 camps every week throughout the monsoon season.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said this while addressing the media at a press conference held in Chennai on Friday.

"As per the CM's advice, a weekly special fever camp is being conducted every week during the monsoon season. Dengue, diarrhea, and viral fever are being screened through these special fever camps. All steps are being taken by the state health department to control dengue in Tamil Nadu. Even before the union government advised controlling dengue, our state government had decided to do special fever camps in the monsoon and planned to conduct 1000 camps every week throughout the monsoon season, and it will be done by the end of this year," the Minister said.

"This monsoon special fever camp was started last month (October) on the 29th with 1000 camps. Last week, the second monsoon fever camp was done at 2220 places, from which more than one lakh people benefited, and 300 to 400 people found fever symptoms; all were given treatment," he said.

"Today, the third fever camp is being conducted all over the state in more than 2,000 places. We will do the 4th and 5th monsoon special fever camps on November 18th and 25th. In December, 5 camps will be conducted, and in total, there will be 10 monsoon special camps that will be conducted in Tamil Nadu," Subramanian said.

"I appeal to people that since dengue, malaria, and viral fever are prevailing, people should make use of these special fever camps and benefit," he said.

"Today, the health secretary, officials, and I inspected the Chennai Shenoy Nagar monsoon special fever camp. Dengue is under control in Tamil Nadu now," he added.

"Chennai Corporation is working on destroying dengue mosquitoes and spreading awareness among the people to make sure not to let water stagnate near their premises. In the monsoon season, fever, Madras eye, and many new things come, and we have an adequate stock of medicine and are ready to face tough situations," he further added.

"Like Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party's Mohila clinic, it's also started in Tamil Nadu, where, in the first phase, hundreds of hospitals opened and many more are to be opened in the next phases. On November 15, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, will inaugurate the Pudhukotai Dental College through video conferencing. This will be the third dental government college in Tamil Nadu," the Tamil Nadu Health Minister said.