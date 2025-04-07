Tamil Nadu: TNSTC bus rams into electric pole, snaps power

TIRUCHY: A TNSTC bus rammed into an electric pole in Kumbakonam, and fortunately no one was hurt. However, the mishap suspended the power supply for more than five hours on Monday.

The TNSTC bus from Kumbakonam to Ariyalur was proceeding in the wee hours of Monday. While the bus was nearing Ayyappan Nagar in Kumbakonam, the driver Kathiravan (30) from Thathanur lost control and the bus rammed into an electric pole, and the power supply went off immediately following a loud noise.

The shocked residents and the police rushed to the spot and found that the passengers and the bus crew were safe, and soon, they passed on the information to the Tangedco officials, who reached the spot immediately. After ensuring safety, the passengers alighted from the bus.

Meanwhile, the power supply did not resume even in the early hours of Monday despite the Tangedco team being involved in rectifying the problem.

After around five hours, the power supply resumed, and the people heaved a great sigh of relief. An alternate bus for arranged for the stranded passengers.

The initial investigation found that there was a snag in the gearbox of the bus, and the driver lost control all of a sudden. Further investigations are on.