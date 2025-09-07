Tamil Nadu: Three killed in Tirunelveli accident

MADURAI: In a tragic accident, three youths were killed after a bike, in which they were travelling, collided with a state-run bus in Tirunelveli.

The incident happened on Saturday night when the victims were travelling to Palayamkottai. The bus bound for Tenkasi, while moving through the two-tier bridge, which is also known as ‘Tiruvalluvar bridge’ in the heart of the city, hit the bike.

The victims succumbed to injuries on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Lokesh (23) of Vaiyapuri Nagar, Tirunelveli Town, Sadik (23) of Mohamed Ali Street and Santhosh (22). Vehicular traffic was disrupted until the accident site was cleared. Based on a complaint, Tirunelveli Traffic Investigation Wing filed a case, sources said.