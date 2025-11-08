Tamil Nadu: Three get life term in prison for 2013 murder

MADURAI: The Third Additional Sessions Court, Tirunelveli, on Friday convicted three men for murder and sentenced them to life in prison.



According to the prosecution, Esakki Pandi (23) of Veeralaperumselvi was murdered in 2013 at Konganthanparai near Muneerpallam due to previous enmity between two groups. The Munneerpallam police filed a case following the incident.



After a thorough investigation, a final report was filed before the court. Judge A Robinson George, after cross-examining the witnesses, found Panchandi alias Pethuru Mani (40), Inbaraj alias Edward Inbaraj (40) and Muthukumar (38) guilty of murder and pronounced the sentence. Besides, a fine of Rs 1,500 was imposed on each of the accused.