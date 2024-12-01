Tamil Nadu: Temple decorated with lights for Karthigai Deepam festival

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Ahead of the Karthigai Deepam festival scheduled to be celebrated on December 13, the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai were decorated and lit with lights.

Karthigai Deepam or Karthika Deepam is one of the most ancient festivals of Tamil Nadu celebrated on the day of the full moon in the Tamil month of Karthigai, according to the Indian calendar.

Karthigai Deepam has references dating back to the Sangam Age with famed poet of the era Avaiyyar refrerring to the festival in his poems.

As per ancient Hindu scriptures, the two great deities Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma once started arguing with each other about who is superior. Each one claimed to be stronger than the other. At that point, Lord Shiva appeared to quell the fight. He took the shape of a huge fire and challenged the two Gods to find the end of the fire from the top and bottom.

As per a description in the Incredible India website, Lord Vishnu took the form of a boar and tried to reach the end of the fire beneath the earth, but he couldn't and came back to Lord Shiva saying that he was unable to find it. Lord Brahma on the other hand, took the shape of a swan and flew to find the beginning of the fire on top. But his search too was in vain as he was unable to find the top of the fire. Thus, Lord Shiva proved his supremacy over the two Gods and managed to stop the fight. He then appeared in the form of a hill in Thiruvannamalai. A temple dedicated to Lord Shiva stands on the hill, where Karthigai Deepam celebrations include the lighting of a big fire.

Another legend links Karthigai Deepam to Lord Muruga. It is said that Lord Muruga adopted the form of six babies in Saravana poigai, a lake and was looked after by six Kritika stars. On this day, Goddess Parvathy united all the six forms of Skantda. Thus, Lord Karthikeya has six faces and popularly known as Aarumugan in Tamil culture.

As per Tamil customs, Karthigai Deepam is a grand celebration that begins with a thorough cleaning and decoration of homes and the creation of intricate kolams, floral patterns drawn in front of houses.

Mango leaf festoons adorn doorways, while lamps, known as agal, are ignited. These lamps come in various shapes, including Lakshmi Villaku (depicting a woman with folded hands), Kuthu Vilakku (resembling five-petal flowers), and Gajalakshmi Vilakku (shaped like an elephant).

Devotees observe a fast on this day, breaking it after sunset with special dishes. Houses across Tamil Nadu are seen lit with lamps, marking the triumph of light over darkness and unity over discord.