Tamil Nadu: Temperature to rise by 2 degrees Celsius in the next few days

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department issued an alert that the daytime temperature will see an increase of two degrees Celsius for the next few days and the humidity would be higher than normal level, in the interior and coastal areas over Tamil Nadu.

The forecast released by the IMD revealed that the day time temperature would gradually increase by 2-3 degree Celsius from May 10-12 over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

It also stated that the humidity level will rise and persist around 40-60% in the afternoon hours and 50-80% during the rest of the day over the plains of interior districts and over the coastal areas during the next five days.

On Friday, Madurai Airport area recorded the highest maximum temperature of 105.08 degrees Fahrenheit. The IMD said the heat trend would continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next few days. “The maximum temperature would be ranging from 36-39 degree Celsius over interior TN, north coastal region would record between 34-37 degree Celsius, and around 20-28 degree Celsius over the hilly areas,” said IMD.

However, it also forecasted heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.

“Since the southwest monsoon is about to form over Andaman sea and Bay of Bengal, the west wind will increase, which would bring the heat wave particularly to Chennai,” said weather blogger Srikanth. “For the next 10 days, the temperature will increase and even the sea breeze may also decrease. Expect evenings to be hotter for the next few days.”