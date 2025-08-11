Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test on Nov 1 & 2, candidates told to apply before September 8

CHENNAI: After a gap of around two years, the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has invited applications for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025. The tests will be held on November 1 and 2 for Paper I and II, respectively.

Candidates can submit online applications on https://www.trb.tn.gov.in/ till 5 pm on September 8. As per the minimum qualification set by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), those clearing the exam and subsequent interviews will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 8.

As per the notification, the TRB has fixed the window to apply for the exams between August 11 and September 8. The candidates will be allowed to make corrections in the application from September 9 to 11.

The exam was previously conducted in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2019, and 2023. Though applications were invited in 2023, the exam was held in 2024 and the results were released in 2025. In July, the State government appointed 2,457 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) to State-run schools.

Speaking to DT Next, M Elangovan, State president, 2013 TN TET Welfare Association, said, "The NCTE has mandated to conduct TET twice a year. However, it is not even being conducted every year. Also, there are already more than one lakh candidates who have cleared the TET and subsequent competitive exam in 2024. But, the board has yet to confirm their jobs."

Candidates with BE with BEd of any discipline can apply for Paper II. For both Paper I and II, TRB has announced a reservation of 5 per cent in the qualifying marks for candidates from BC, BC(M), MBC/DNC, SC, SC (A), ST, and differently abled candidates.

The exams will be conducted for 150 marks, with candidates mandatorily having to clear the language paper Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada or Urdu. Of 150 marks, the qualification marks as per categories will range from 40 per cent (ST category) to 55 per cent (for SC, SC (A), BC, BC (M), MBC, DNC and Persons with Disability (PWD).