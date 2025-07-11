Tamil Nadu: Tangedco inspector held for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

TIRUCHY: A Commercial inspector from Tangedco was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for fixing a temporary metre for a housing site in Tiruchy on Thursday.

According to the DVAC, Praveen Kumar, a wiring contractor from Mekkudi village near Manikandam in Tiruchy applied for a temporary connection for a house under construction for Govindaraj and approached the commercial inspector A Arulanandam (48) on July 8.

However, Arulanandam demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 to process the application.

On July 9, Praveen Kumar approached Arulanandam again for a negotiation, but he was stern in his decision and demanded the same amount.

Subsequently, unwilling to part with the money, Praveen Kumar approached the DVAC, Tiruchy and lodged a complaint against Arulanandam.

Based on the complaint, the DVAC registered a case, and on Thursday, the DVAC team, headed by the DSP Manikandan, rushed to the spot and caught Arulanandam red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 10,000 from Praveen Kumar.

Subsequently, he was arrested, and a search was held at the Tangedco office in Manikandam.