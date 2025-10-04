Tamil Nadu: SW monsoon bids adieu on normal note

CHENNAI: The southwest monsoon for 2025 has ended on an almost normal note for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, though the distribution of rainfall across districts showed sharp variations. The state received 325.5 mm of rainfall between June and September, nearly equal to its average of 328.4 mm.

Chennai recorded 576.5 mm of rain against a normal of 448.5 mm, a surplus of 29%.

However, it marks a dip when compared to the previous two years. The state had recorded 354.3 mm in 2023 and an even higher 389.2 mm in 2024, translating to surpluses of 8% and 18% respectively. In contrast, 2025 saw a marginal shortfall of 1%.

Mayiladuthurai and Tirunelveli recorded ‘large excess’ rainfall, with Tirunelveli in particular logging 314.8 mm against a normal of just 92.5 mm. Mayiladuthurai too saw a 75% surplus.

Nine other districts, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Puducherry, Ranipet and Vellore, finished with excess rainfall ranging from 20% to 50% above normal. Sixteen districts, such as Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Thanjavur and the Nilgiris, received rainfall within the normal range.

Eleven districts suffered a rainfall deficit, with Dindigul, Karur, Nagapattinam, Tiruchy and Madurai among the hardest hit. Tirupur and Thoothukudi too faced the sharpest shortages, ending the season with more than 60% below normal rainfall.

