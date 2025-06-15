Tamil Nadu: Survey identifies 1,495 school dropouts in Virudhunagar

MADURAI: As part of an initiative to readmit school students who have dropped out of classes six to twelve under the limits of Virudhunagar panchayats and municipality areas, a team led by Collector VP Jeyaseelan conducted a special field survey.

The drive was carried out in the interest of all students to improve their literacy skills and knowledge. As many as 1,495 drop-outs have been identified during the survey and measures are being taken to ensure that they continue their schooling, the Collector said on Saturday.

In all panchayat unions in the district, various initiatives have been taken by the district administration to ensure that students complete 100 per cent of their schooling and enroll in higher education after completion of schooling.

During the first phase of door to door exercise, a team of officials from departments of education, revenue and police interacted with 453 dropouts and their parents to understand their grievances and eventually make them re-join classes.

So far, counselling has been given to eight dropouts in Arupukottai panchayat union, 61 in Kariapatti panchayat union, 22 in Sivakasi panchayat union, 103 in Sattur panchayat union, 10 in Srivilliputhur panchayat union and 47 in Vembakottai panchayat union, 97 in Rajapalayam and 105 in Virudhunagar, the Collector said.