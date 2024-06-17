Tamil Nadu: Supply shortage fuels price rise; fish, prawns cost double

CHENNAI: For seafood lovers, Sunday was a day to celebrate, as it was the first day that Kasimedu fish market opened after the 61-day ban period came to a close.

But their joy was short-lived, as the prices of fish varieties had doubled due to supply shortage.

Only a few boats had returned from the sea. But traders were hopeful when the trawlers return next week, the prices might drop slightly. “There was an adequate supply of fish varieties in the city during the ban period. Today, thousands of customers thronged the market and this pushed up the rates. Almost all prices of fish have doubled compared to the usual rates at the market. For instance, seer fish (vanjiram) sold for Rs 600/kg during the ban period, has now increased to Rs 1,200/kg,” said MV Vishnu, a wholesale trader at Kasimedu fish market.

Trawlers ventured into the sea on Friday night, but only those with fibre boats returned to shore on Sunday with around 5-7 tonnes of fish. The remaining would arrive in a week, and the market expected to receive at least 30 tonnes of fish.

Additionally, it’s quite possible that the public was unaware that the band period had ended. “Though there was a sizeable crowd today, on any other Sunday, there would be at least 2,000-3,000 customers at the market. But today there were probably around 1,000 people only,” pointed out Vishnu.

Fish varieties in retail outlets could not be sold at higher prices, as wholesale prices were high enough. “We were forced to sell at the same price for brisk sales on Sunday. But, prices are expected to remain stable or further increase in the coming days. Additionally, there has been continuous warning from the weather department for the fishermen against venturing into the sea, which would impact sales,” explained U Ganeshan, a retail vendor at Chintadripet fish market.

On the other hand, the annual ban has started in Kerala. Fish would be supplied from the Kasimedu market to the neighbouring states for the next two months. Fishermen and traders are hopeful that this would hit supply to the market and lead to further increase in the price.







