Tamil Nadu: Supplementary exams for classes 10, 11 from July; register from May 22

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has released the timetable for the supplementary exams for students of classes 10 and 11 from July 4-11 for both classes.

The department will soon release the hall ticket. Exams for both classes will be conducted from 10 am to 1:15 pm.

For Class 10, exams will begin with language paper on July 4, followed by optional language paper on July 5, English on July 7, mathematics on July 8, science on July 9 and social science on July 10.

For Class 11, exams will be held from July 4-11. The DGE has scheduled biology and mathematics papers on July 7, followed by physics and economics papers on July 8, chemistry on July 10 and commerce paper on July 11.

In the academic year 2024-25, Class 10 secured 93.80 pass percentage and Class 11 scored 92.09 pass percentage.

One trans student each from both classes had also cleared the exams. This year, 15,652 students were reported absent for the exam.

For more details, visit dge.tn.gov.in