Tamil Nadu: Summer heat in May to be more intense than usual

CHENNAI: The intensity of heat in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu will be higher than usual in the month of May, added a report from Thanthi TV.

The intense summer heatwave period known as ‘Kathiri Veyil’ or ‘Agni Natchathiram’ is set to commence across Tamil Nadu from May 4.

The temperature may soar up by 5 degrees Celsius above the normal levels.

Following this, 25 days of Kathiri are expected to be high-scorching.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has announced preventive measures to help residents stay safe during extreme heat and heat waves.

Do’s:

* Drink plenty of water throughout the day.

* Avoid direct sunlight when possible.

* Use umbrellas or hats for added protection from the sun.

* Stay indoors between 12.00 pm and 3.00 pm, when the sun is at its peak.

Don’ts:

To minimize the risk of heat-related illnesses, avoid the following:

* Avoid strenuous physical activities during the hottest part of the day.

* Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles, as temperatures can rise rapidly.

* Avoid consuming artificial soft drinks, coffee, tea, and alcohol, as they can dehydrate the body.

* Do not cook during the day, as heat from the kitchen can add to the indoor temperature.

* Avoid walking barefoot on hot surfaces.

* Avoid consuming high-protein foods or expired foods, as they can exacerbate the body’s stress.