Tamil Nadu: Submit list of MPs, MLAs with corrupt cases, DVAC told

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Information Commission has directed the Public Information Officer of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in Chennai to issue a modified and correct reply to an RTI application seeking details of corruption cases registered against Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu. The order was passed by State Chief Information Commissioner Md Shakeel Akhter recently.

Aadithya Cholan of Chennai's Ramapuram had sought information on the total number of corruption cases registered against MPs and MLAs in four specific points under Section 6 (1) of the Right to Information Act, 2005, on November 19, 2024. Following this, he filed a first appeal on January 5, 2025, and a second appeal before the Commission on April 19, 2025.

During the pendency of the second appeal, the petitioner approached the Madras High Court. On July 18, 2025, the court directed the Commission to consider the second appeal on its merits and pass orders within 12 weeks.

The matter was listed for hearing on November 12, 2025. The petitioner appeared in person, while the DVAC was represented by V Saravana Kumar, Superintendent of Police. The SP submitted that a reply had been sent on December 17, 2024. The petitioner, however, stated that their reply was incorrect. The Commission noted that the response issued under Section 7 (9) of the RTI Act was unacceptable.

The Commission instructed the Public Information Officer to provide revised information based on official records within one month and to file proof of dispatch and a copy of the reply by January 8, 2026.