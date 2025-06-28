Tamil Nadu: Students fall ill after consuming excess multivitamin tablets as part of a game

CHENNAI: Four school students were admitted to the hospital after they consumed excessive multivitamin tablets as a part of a game in Tirunelveli on Friday.

The 12-year-old students Chandru, Nanda Perumal, Naresh and Vetri Madan were pursuing class 7 at a school in Keezhapatta. On Friday, a medical team visited the school and distributed multivitamin tablets to all the students, according to Maalaimalar.

Following this, the boys decided to play a game amongst themselves and challenged each other to see who could consume the maximum number of tablets.

The gang consumed around three to 12 tablets each and went home in the evening. However, shortly afterwards, they developed severe abdominal discomfort and were rushed to the Nanguneri Government hospital for treatment. The Kalakkad police has are investigating the matter.