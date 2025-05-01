Tamil Nadu: Students’ enrolment in Corporation schools more than doubles this year

CHENNAI: The GCC has enrolled 13,800 students in the Corporation schools, which is more than double the number from last year. As per the announcement made in the fiscal budget, the civic body allocated Rs 2.34 crore to train and develop the sports skills of students in 141 schools, including 69 middle schools and 72 higher and higher secondary schools, in the city on Wednesday.

To increase enrolment in Corporation schools, a door-to-door admission process was carried out by teachers on March 1. At the end of April, 13,800 students had enrolled in Corporation schools.

“Last year, we enrolled 6,000 students. As of now, we’ve enrolled 13,800 – that’s more than double the number from last year. By the end of June, this number may cross 20,000,” smiled D Viswanathan, chairman, standing committee (education).

A temporary physical education teacher will be appointed at each of the 141 schools. Teachers who train middle-school students will get Rs 15,000/month salary, and teachers in higher secondary schools will get Rs 18,000/month salary.