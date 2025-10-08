Tamil Nadu: Student, parents held for using fake certificates to get MBBS seat

CHENNAI: Police have arrested arrested an MBBS student and her parents for allegedly securing admission to the MBBS programme at Dindigul Government Medical College using forged certificates.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the student fabricated her NEET scorecard and college allotment letter to obtain admission. The truth came to light when the list of admitted students was sent to Chennai for verification.

Following this, police arrested Karunya Sridharshini (19), along with her parents, Chokkanathan (55) and Vijayamurugeswari (47), who had assisted her in the forgery. The trio was produced before the Dindigul court and remanded in judicial custody.