Tamil Nadu: Storage in Vaigai dam touches 66 feet; 1st flood warning issued

MADURAI: The first warning for flood in five districts along the Vaigai river was issued after the storage level in the Vaigai dam in Theni reached 66.01 feet on Saturday against its maximum capacity of 71 feet.

The Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD, Vaigai Dam, said that since 3 pm, the storage level has stood above 66 feet, with an average inflow of 1,980 cusecs.

Thus, an initial alert was issued for people living on the riverbanks of Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, and Sivagangai to move to safer places. If the level touches 68.50 feet, a second flood warning will be issued, and a third warning if it rises to 69 feet.