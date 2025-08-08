Tamil Nadu: Step-father arrested for sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

CHENNAI: Police arrested a man who sexually assaulted his stepdaughter in Maraimalai Nagar on Friday.

The victim, a 13-year-old girl from Maraimalai Nagar, was studying in class 8 in the government school in the locality. After her father passed away, in 2018, the girl's mother was married to a 31-year-old man from the same locality.

On July 28th, when the girl was alone in the house, her step father, who came in an intoxicated condition, attempted to sexually assault her, and the girl suffered injuries to her body. After the incident, the man threatened the girl that he would kill her and her mother if she reported the incident to anyone.

After the incident, the girl was traumatised and used to scream in the middle of the night in her sleep. Recently, when the girl's mother inquired about her strange behaviour, the girl narrated the incident, and soon a complaint was filed at the Guduvanchery all-women police station. The police arrested the man under the POCSO Act, and he was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison. The girl was admitted to the GH for medical examination.