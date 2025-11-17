Tamil Nadu: Spotted deer shot dead along Palar riverbed; 1 arrested

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, two men shot a spotted deer grazing along the Palar riverbed near Vayalur on Sunday. The police managed to arrest one of the suspects and seized the carcass along with a country-made gun.

The police had received information that several youths were using illegal, country-made guns to shoot the deer and sell the meat at high prices in Chennai. Acting on the tip-off, officers had been monitoring the Vayalur-Palar riverbed area in Chengalpattu for the past few days.

On Sunday, the Mahabalipuram police received information that two men had shot a spotted deer, tied the carcass in a sack, and were fleeing on a bike towards East Coast Road (ECR).

A special police team intercepted the bike near the Poonjeri tribal settlement. On seeing the police, both suspects attempted to escape. After a chase, officers arrested Gokul Kannan (30) of Mahabalipuram and recovered the dead deer and a country-made gun from Gokul.

A probe revealed that the duo had been regularly hunting deer in the area and selling the meat secretly in Chennai for a high price. Gokul Kannan was handed over to forest officials in Thirukazhukundram.

A case has been registered against him under the Wildlife Protection Act and the Arms Act. He was produced before the court, remanded in judicial custody, and sent to prison. A search is under way to trace the missing man Sathya (28) of the Poonjeri Tribal area.