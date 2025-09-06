Tamil Nadu: Spotted deer found dead in agricultural well near Manapparai

TIRUCHY: Forest officials and the fire and rescue team retrieved the carcass of a spotted deer from an agricultural well near Manapparai in Tiruchy on Saturday. Durairaj, a farmer from Thathamalaipatti, sensed a foul smell from his 50-foot-deep agricultural well for the past couple of days.

When he checked, he found the carcass of a spotted deer floating in the well. On information, forest officials and fire personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved the carcass.

They said that the deer was around three years old and had strayed into the residential areas in search of food and water, and accidentally fell into the well.

The officials took the carcass and buried it after a postmortem. Further investigations are on.