Tamil Nadu: Special buses to operate ahead of weekend and auspicious dates

CHENNAI: In anticipation of increased passenger movement during the upcoming weekend and auspicious days, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations will operate special buses across the state, according to a statement from the Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation.

On account of the muhurtham on Friday, 16 May 2025, and the subsequent weekend (Saturday, 17 May and Sunday, 18 May), a significant rise in travel from Chennai and other cities is expected, with passengers heading to various destinations across Tamil Nadu.

To meet this surge in demand, special buses will be operated in addition to the regular services.

From Chennai’s Kilambakkam bus terminus, 570 special buses are scheduled to operate on 16 May and 605 buses on 17 May to destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchirapalli, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tiruppur.

From Koyambedu, 100 special buses will depart for Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru on 16 May, followed by 90 buses on 17 May.

Additionally, 250 special buses are being scheduled from cities such as Bengaluru, Tiruppur, Erode, and Coimbatore to various destinations across the state.

From Madhavaram, 24 special buses will operate on 16 May and 100 buses on 17 May.

To facilitate return journeys on Sunday, 18 May, special buses will also operate from various native towns to Chennai and Bengaluru, based on passenger demand.

According to current advance booking statistics, 10,817 passengers have reserved tickets for Friday, 6,721 for Saturday, and 10,623 for Sunday. With numbers expected to increase further, passengers planning long-distance travel are urged to make advance bookings through www.tnstc.in or the TNSTC Mobile App to avoid last-minute crowding.

Sufficient transport corporation officials have been deployed at all major bus stations to oversee and manage the operations of these special services.

Passengers are encouraged to make use of these additional arrangements to ensure a comfortable and timely journey.