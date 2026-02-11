Tamil Nadu: Special buses to operate ahead of Mahasivaratri, weekend

Anticipating heavy travel from Chennai to various destinations and vice versa, special services have been planned from the Kilambakkam bus terminus to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur.

As many as 125 special buses will be operated on February 12, 500 on February 13 and 505 on February 14.