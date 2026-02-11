Tamil Nadu: Special buses to operate ahead of Mahasivaratri, weekend

CHENNAI: With Mahashivaratri and the weekend falling between February 12 and 15, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations (TNSTC) will operate special buses, in addition to the regular services to cater to the expected surge in passengers across the State, according to the Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation.
Anticipating heavy travel from Chennai to various destinations and vice versa, special services have been planned from the Kilambakkam bus terminus to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur.
As many as 125 special buses will be operated on February 12, 500 on February 13 and 505 on February 14.
From the Koyambedu bus terminus, special services will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru, with 55 buses each planned on February 13 and 14. In addition, 100 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations. From Madhavaram, 20 special buses will be operated on February 13 and 14.
To facilitate the return of passengers to Chennai and Bengaluru on Sunday, special services will be operated from various places based on demand.