Tamil Nadu: Special buses from May 23-25 for wedding season, weekend rush

CHENNAI: In anticipation of increased travel during the wedding season and the weekend holidays, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will operate 1,600 special bus services in addition to the regular services from May 23-25, according to an official release from the MD of the State Express Transport Corporation.

With May 23 (Friday) being an auspicious day for weddings, followed by the weekend, a high volume of passengers is expected to criss-cross TN.

From Kilambakkam terminus, 570 buses will operate on Friday and 605 on Saturday to major cities including Madurai, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Salem, and Kumbakonam. From Koyambedu, 100 and 90 buses will run on Friday and Saturday, respectively, to Bengaluru, Hosur, and Velankanni.

Furthermore, 250 buses will be operated from cities like Bengaluru, Erode, and Tirupur. From Madhavaram, 24 special buses are scheduled for May 23, and 100 for May 24.

On Sunday (May 25), to facilitate the return of passengers to Chennai and Bengaluru from their hometowns, special services will be operated from all major locations, based on passenger demand.

As of now, bookings have been made by 10,178 passengers for Friday, 6,353 passengers for Saturday, and 9,837 passengers for Sunday, and the number is expected to rise. Travellers are urged to book early via www.tnstc.in or the mobile app to avoid last-minute congestion.

Officials will be deployed at all major bus stations to ensure smooth operations. Passengers are advised to use these special services for a comfortable journey.