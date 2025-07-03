Tamil Nadu sleuths bust cyber scam with China link, save 8 from across India

CHENNAI: Swift action by the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing saved people from six states and union territories across the country, who were being exploited by cyber frauds in an international investment scam linked to scamsters in China.

The fraudsters lured eight victims hailing from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh with promises of high returns. They then smooth-talked and convinced them into transferring large amounts of money to fake investment platforms.

Believing them, the victims transferred the money, thinking that they were investing in schemes with high returns.

Based on the information that it received, the State Cyber Crime Investigation Centre registered a case and began investigations. But, when they began the probe and did a data analysis, the cyber sleuths unearthed evidence that linked the fraud to complaints from multiple states, including Tamil Nadu.

The officials immediately widened the operation and swiftly alerted the cyber police wings of the respective states, enabling them to register fresh cases and protect the victims from further exploitation.

Official sources said their investigation revealed mule accounts allegedly controlled by Chinese scamsters, and uncovered high-value foreign transactions, indicating a sophisticated international fraud network.

Through immediate coordination with bank fraud teams, the suspected accounts were placed under surveillance, preventing further financial loss.

In a similar effort two weeks ago, the cybercrime unit here had managed to identify and eventually rescue a person from West Bengal, who was being exploited by an international cybercrime gang linked to China.

During a surveillance as part of an investigation, the officials found that it was linked to complaints across India, including an unreported potential victim in West Bengal. The victim was reportedly on the verge of investing more money into the fake scheme, officials said.

Noting that the fraud network with extensive reach were still attempting to trap new victims, the police have cautioned the public to remain vigilant against such scams. For online financial fraud, the affected persons should immediately report the matter to cybercrime helpline number 1930 or National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, www.cybercrime.gov.in.