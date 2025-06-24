Tamil Nadu: Six injured in clash as TVK cadres in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: Six persons were injured and a car was ransacked in violence that erupted between two groups of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) cadres during the birthday celebration of its party leader Vijay in Krishnagiri on Sunday night.

Police said Sasi Kumar (35), the party’s town secretary and Saleem (31) had attempted to plant saplings in Keelpudur village near the party’s flag post as part of celebrations, when Nagara (31), another functionary, broke into a quarrel for organising the event in the area without informing him.

In a while, Thabu alias Thabreesh (26), a history-sheeter, came with a group of men in support of Sasi Kumar and began to attack those in the rival group with a knife. Police said six persons were injured in the attack from both sides, while the car of Saleem was damaged.

The Krishnagiri Taluk police arrested four persons identified as Vignesh, Vijay, Muni and Venkatesh, while a search is on for Thabu and others. A case has been registered against nine persons, and further inquiries are on.