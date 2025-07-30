Tamil Nadu: Six college students suspended for ragging

COIMBATORE: Six senior students of Government Arts College in Gudalur were placed under suspension on Tuesday for assaulting a first-year tribal student in a suspected case of ragging.

The victim, hailing from a village near Pykara, had gone to college on July 24, when a group of third-year students stopped him at the entrance and asked him to distribute pamphlets of a chicken shop to the public.

When he refused, they broke into a quarrel and assaulted him.

The boy suffered injuries and was admitted to the Gudalur GH.

Condemning the incident, his family members complained to the college management, and an inquiry was also initiated by the Gudalur police. Meanwhile, six students were placed under suspension by the college.