Tamil Nadu simmers at 38-39 degree Celsius

CHENNAI: Temperatures across Tamil Nadu are expected to remain 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal until April 1. A drop to normal or slightly below normal levels is anticipated on April 2 and 3.

As of Sunday evening, Salem recorded the highest maximum temperature at 39-degree Celsius, followed by Dharmapuri, Erode, Karur Paramathi, Madurai airport, and Vellore – all of which recorded temperatures above 38 degrees.

In the city, Nungambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees. With no rain forecast in the city for the next 48 hours, the temperature on Monday is expected to reach 35-36 degrees.

Recently, several southern districts experienced unseasonal moderate to heavy rainfall, which helped lower regional temperatures. Thoothukudi saw the heaviest downpour, with 8 cm of rain, recorded in just 24 hours last week. The persistent showers led to waterlogging in many parts of Thoothukudi, including major roads and key public facilities like the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital and the Thoothukudi South Police Station.

So far, TN has received 14% more rainfall than the seasonal average during the northeast monsoon. The state recorded 447 mm of rain, surpassing the seasonal norm of 393 mm. Chennai alone recorded 845 mm – 16% higher than usual. Coimbatore also witnessed a 47% increase compared to the seasonal average. These developments follow the impact of Cyclone Fengal, which struck TN and Puducherry between November 29 and December 1.

With further rainfall expected in the coming days, authorities are on high alert and have urged residents to stay cautious.