Tamil Nadu signs MoUs for Rs 5900 cr investment in semiconductor, aerospace sectors

The agreements, signed in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat, here, are expected to generate employment for 8,400 people across the semiconductor and aerospace sectors, an official release said.

NMB Minebea India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Japan’s MinebeaMitsumi, has committed an investment of Rs 1,980 crore to establish a manufacturing and research and development centre in Tiruvallur district. The facility, to be located at the Mahindra Origins Industrial Park, will focus on a complete manufacturing ecosystem for high-value semiconductors, including Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) and Integrated Circuits (IC), as well as motors and sensors.