Tamil Nadu: Shutters down in Palladam as traders oppose encroachment by hawkers

COIMBATORE: Traders in Tirupur's Palladam, on Wednesday, rolled their shutters down, demanding that the municipality streamline unlicensed hawkers who have lined up and encroached pavements in commercial areas.

More than 500 shops on Bazaar Street in NGR Road, the daily market area, and the neighbouring areas participated in the protest. "Because of pavement hawkers, the business of the tax-paying shops has taken a severe toll. They also block the pathway, resulting in traffic chaos. Therefore, the pavement hawkers and those who have put up shops by erecting shacks should be evicted," said traders.

The traders resorted to protest after their multiple representations to the district collector's office and municipality authorities failed to evoke any response. Shops rolled down the shutters heeding a call for protest by the Palladam Taluk Traders Association.

Further, the traders in the daily market claimed that their locality did not have any basic facilities. Due to the pile-up of garbage, a heavy stench permeates the entire market area. Also, they sought to waive the five-month rental of shops owned by the municipality, as promised by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The traders in Palladam bus terminus urged authorities to ensure that buses come into the terminus to facilitate sales in shops located inside. They also sought to reduce the increased property tax and hiked the electricity tariff. Because of the protest, the people who came to the shops left disappointed, unable to make any purchase.