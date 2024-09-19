Tamil Nadu showcases its tourist attractions in France

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has showcased its enticing variety of tourist destinations at the popular international tourism fair IFTM Top Resa in Paris, the state government said on Wednesday.

A striking statue of a 'Jallikattu' bull and an enthusiastic young man attempting to subdue it by hanging on from its hump leads people to tourist attractions displayed at the Tamil Nadu stand in the India pavilion.

The Tamil Nadu stand was inaugurated by Ambassador of India to France, Jawed Ashraf on September 17, in the presence of TN Tourism Commissioner, C Samayamoorthy, an official release here said.

IFTM Top Resa 2024 is one of the prominent travel exhibitions and it is being held in Paris from September 17 to 19, 2024.

Jallikattu is an age-old bull taming sport of Tamil Nadu, which has cultural and economic significance as well for the people. Tamil Nadu's attractions have been themed based on the ancient 'Kurinji, Mullai, Marutham, Neithal and Palai,' classification of landscape according to a region's specific features.

Kurinji denotes hills and mountainous areas, Mullai refers to forests, Marutham is agricultural eco-system, and the regions close to sea and ocean are Neithal and Palai is arid, wasteland.

Several initiatives have been taken by the government to attract tourists and a variety of tourist spots showcased include enchanting hills, beaches and splendid architectural monuments.

Booklets in French on tourist attractions have been distributed to visitors, which include those from travel and tourism sector. Officials of the Indian embassy and Tamil Nadu government participated.